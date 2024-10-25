AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.45, but opened at $30.33. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $30.61, with a volume of 226,649 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.55.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 7.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,747,289 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $615,990,000 after buying an additional 1,948,322 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,743,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $312,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,741 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 395.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,101,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,818,000 after acquiring an additional 878,717 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,201,551 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,874,000 after purchasing an additional 431,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,396,216 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,396,000 after purchasing an additional 181,081 shares during the period. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

