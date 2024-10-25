Anglo American (LON:AAL) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($27.27) target price on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.25) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($37.65) to GBX 2,700 ($35.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,735 ($35.51) to GBX 2,590 ($33.63) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anglo American presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,715 ($35.25).

LON:AAL traded up GBX 50 ($0.65) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,444 ($31.73). 16,477,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,561,459. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,243.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,343.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,357.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 1,630 ($21.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,813 ($36.52). The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.94.

In other Anglo American news, insider Marcelo Bastos bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,131 ($27.67) per share, for a total transaction of £25,572 ($33,201.77). Insiders have acquired a total of 1,214 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,244 over the last ninety days. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

