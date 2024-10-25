Anglo American (LON:AAL) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($27.27) target price on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.08% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.25) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($37.65) to GBX 2,700 ($35.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,735 ($35.51) to GBX 2,590 ($33.63) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anglo American presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,715 ($35.25).
View Our Latest Stock Report on Anglo American
Anglo American Stock Up 2.1 %
Insider Buying and Selling at Anglo American
In other Anglo American news, insider Marcelo Bastos bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,131 ($27.67) per share, for a total transaction of £25,572 ($33,201.77). Insiders have acquired a total of 1,214 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,244 over the last ninety days. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Anglo American
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Anglo American
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.