Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Andersons Stock Performance
Shares of ANDE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.51. 153,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,031. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.93. Andersons has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $61.46.
Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 0.83%. Andersons’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Andersons
Andersons Company Profile
The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Andersons
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.