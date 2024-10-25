Analyzing Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) & Assure (NASDAQ:IONM)

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Free Report) and Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Assure and Pro-Dex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assure 0 0 0 0 N/A Pro-Dex 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pro-Dex has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.30%. Given Pro-Dex’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pro-Dex is more favorable than Assure.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

3.3% of Assure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Assure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.5% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Assure and Pro-Dex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assure -25,178.32% N/A -249.78% Pro-Dex 3.95% 6.82% 4.17%

Volatility and Risk

Assure has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pro-Dex has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Assure and Pro-Dex”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assure $149,000.00 0.44 -$26.08 million N/A N/A Pro-Dex $53.84 million 1.76 $2.13 million $0.62 45.95

Pro-Dex has higher revenue and earnings than Assure.

Summary

Pro-Dex beats Assure on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services in the United States. It offers services in the areas of neurosurgery, spine, cardiovascular, orthopedic, ear, nose, throat, and other surgical procedures. The company delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company's products are used in hospitals, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

