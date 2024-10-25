Analysts Set Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Price Target at C$57.44

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$57.44.

A number of research firms have commented on TSU. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Trisura Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TSU

Insider Transactions at Trisura Group

Trisura Group Price Performance

In other news, Director David James Clare sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.76, for a total transaction of C$121,396.32. In other news, Director Michael Beasley sold 33,176 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.95, for a total transaction of C$1,325,530.49. Also, Director David James Clare sold 2,907 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.76, for a total transaction of C$121,396.32. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:TSU opened at C$42.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.26. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of C$29.39 and a 12 month high of C$46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 76.83 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$772.20 million for the quarter. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 3.1349036 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.