Analysts Set Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Target Price at C$77.00

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$77.00.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
