Analysts Set Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Target Price at C$77.00

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$77.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teck Resources

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of C$33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.37. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$47.47 and a 1 year high of C$74.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$66.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$66.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46.

(Get Free Report

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.