Analysts Set Expectations for TSE:LNF Q3 Earnings

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Leon’s Furniture in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry expects that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter. Stifel Canada has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Leon’s Furniture’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Leon’s Furniture’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Leon’s Furniture had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of C$617.66 million for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LNF. Acumen Capital set a C$34.00 price target on Leon’s Furniture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$30.00 target price on Leon’s Furniture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Leon’s Furniture Price Performance

Shares of Leon’s Furniture stock opened at C$27.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.18. Leon’s Furniture has a fifty-two week low of C$16.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of C$1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Leon’s Furniture Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This is a boost from Leon’s Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Leon’s Furniture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leon’s Furniture news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 3,800 shares of Leon’s Furniture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$114,000.00. 69.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. It operates in two segments, Leon's and The Brick. The company provides repair services for household furniture, electronics, and appliances; home office products; warranties; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

