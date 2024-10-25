Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $537,171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,437,781,000 after buying an additional 2,160,668 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Analog Devices by 17,535,360.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,753,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,834,000 after buying an additional 1,753,536 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Analog Devices by 153.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,348,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,463,000 after buying an additional 1,422,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,163,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,614,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $2,280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,640,975.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total value of $6,867,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,106,760.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total transaction of $2,280,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,640,975.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,495 shares of company stock worth $20,794,658. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.80.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $229.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.70. The stock has a market cap of $113.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

