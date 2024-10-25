Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 84,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 114,018 shares.The stock last traded at $70.94 and had previously closed at $69.78.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

