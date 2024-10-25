Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.820-1.840 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.9 billion-$15.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.6 billion. Amphenol also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.48-$0.50 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

Amphenol stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,604,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,607,364. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $83.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $71.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.47.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $10,897,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at $28,703,339. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $10,897,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,703,339. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 570,000 shares of company stock worth $37,209,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

