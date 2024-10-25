Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up approximately 1.1% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 121.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 100.0% during the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 352.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $6,563,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,382. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 570,000 shares of company stock worth $37,209,000. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Amphenol Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of APH opened at $69.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $39.34 and a 12 month high of $71.20. The stock has a market cap of $83.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.47.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

