Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 4th

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.48 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.

Ameriprise Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Ameriprise Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 15.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to earn $38.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $503.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $464.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.06. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $306.63 and a 1 year high of $524.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $480.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,881.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

