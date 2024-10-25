American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Acquired by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,915 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $6,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,673,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,679,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,714 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at $32,199,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,830,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,798,000 after purchasing an additional 507,307 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,367,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 15,281.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 421,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after purchasing an additional 418,393 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average of $37.22. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $41.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.18). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.12%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.