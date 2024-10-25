American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 0.7% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in American Express by 42.2% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on American Express from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.09.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $271.11. 791,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,922,429. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.57 and its 200 day moving average is $245.09. American Express has a 1-year low of $141.02 and a 1-year high of $286.36. The company has a market capitalization of $195.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $16.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 77,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.26, for a total value of $21,049,740.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,176,150.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

