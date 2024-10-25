American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The airline reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.20. 30,747,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,853,496. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Redburn Atlantic raised American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

