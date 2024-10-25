Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMZN. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.78.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $186.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

