Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Short Interest Up 580.0% in October

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 580.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Amadeus IT Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMADY traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.87. 77,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.32. Amadeus IT Group has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $75.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.06 and its 200-day moving average is $67.78.

Get Amadeus IT Group alerts:

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Amadeus IT Group had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Amadeus IT Group will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.