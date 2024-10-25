Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Robert W. Baird

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PINE. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $19.50) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

PINE stock opened at $18.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.57. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $260.57 million, a P/E ratio of 83.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.08 million. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 6.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 509.11%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $647,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

