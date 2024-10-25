Alliance Witan (LON:ALW) Announces Dividend of GBX 6.73

Alliance Witan (LON:ALW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.73 ($0.09) per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Alliance Witan Trading Down 0.1 %

Alliance Witan stock opened at GBX 1,211 ($15.72) on Friday. Alliance Witan has a 12-month low of GBX 1,198 ($15.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,242 ($16.13).

Get Alliance Witan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sarah Bates bought 27,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,275 ($16.55) per share, with a total value of £354,654 ($460,470.01). In other Alliance Witan news, insider Sarah Bates purchased 27,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,275 ($16.55) per share, for a total transaction of £354,654 ($460,470.01). Also, insider Shauna Bevan bought 2,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,275 ($16.55) per share, for a total transaction of £28,636.50 ($37,180.60). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 103,514 shares of company stock worth $131,912,965.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Witan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Witan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.