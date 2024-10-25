Alliance Bioenergy Plus (OTCMKTS:ALLM) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALLM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.30. Alliance Bioenergy Plus shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 329,500 shares trading hands.
Alliance Bioenergy Plus Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.28.
About Alliance Bioenergy Plus
Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for renewable energy, biofuels, and bioplastics technology sectors. It offers CTS 2.0, a mechanical and chemical dry process for converting cellulose material into sugar for use in the biofuels industry.
