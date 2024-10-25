Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target Raised to $152.00 at Robert W. Baird

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.63% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ALLE. Barclays upped their price objective on Allegion from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.20.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Allegion
Allegion Price Performance
Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The business had revenue of $967.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegion will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 90.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,380,000 after purchasing an additional 57,832 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 215,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,074,000 after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Allegion by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,089 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,157,000 after buying an additional 19,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the second quarter worth $3,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
About Allegion
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Allegion
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
- Trading Halts Explained
- The Downtrend in UPS Stock Isn’t Over Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.