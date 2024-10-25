Albertsons Companies’ (ACI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACI. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Melius Research raised Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Melius raised Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.58.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of ACI opened at $18.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.77. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $23.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.52%.

Institutional Trading of Albertsons Companies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 2,948.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

