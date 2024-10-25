Aion 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $34.38 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 25th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $683,569.75 and approximately $34.38 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aion has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00064270 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00018711 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00006916 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001471 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,825.98 or 0.37994894 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

