Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,455 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,211 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 684.6% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE AEM opened at $87.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 92.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $89.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Agnico Eagle Mines

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.