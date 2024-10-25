AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02. 3,688,742 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 13,223,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Maxim Group lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGNC

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.47.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 14%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 298,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,692.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 315.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.