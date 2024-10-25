Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $151.33 and last traded at $152.88. 8,081,621 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 56,948,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.09.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.43. The company has a market capitalization of $248.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

