ADT (NYSE:ADT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The security and automation business reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. ADT had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. ADT updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.700-0.750 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.70-0.75 EPS.

ADT Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ADT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,843,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,046,492. ADT has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

ADT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

