Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Up 500.0% in October

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Acorn Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACFN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.81. The stock had a trading volume of 309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435. The company has a market cap of $31.86 million, a PE ratio of 183.00 and a beta of 0.65. Acorn Energy has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $13.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average is $9.65.

Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.28 million for the quarter. Acorn Energy had a net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 61.26%.

Acorn Energy Company Profile

Acorn Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, compressors, fire pumps, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

