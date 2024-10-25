Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

ABL has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Abacus Life in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen began coverage on Abacus Life in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Abacus Life in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Abacus Life in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Abacus Life Stock Performance

ABL stock opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.32. Abacus Life has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $581.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 455.00 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Abacus Life had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abacus Life will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Abacus Life

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Abacus Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Abacus Life during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in Abacus Life by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abacus Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Abacus Life in the second quarter worth about $418,000.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

