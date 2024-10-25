A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $957.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.36 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 30.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 0.6 %

AOS stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.79. 35,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,522. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $92.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AOS. DA Davidson cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,319. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

