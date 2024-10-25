8,583 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Purchased by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $115.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750,291. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $120.74.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
