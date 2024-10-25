701,149 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) Acquired by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 701,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,409,000. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF comprises 7.8% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV owned about 9.99% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000.

Shares of XSMO opened at $66.06 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $68.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.31. The company has a market cap of $463.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

