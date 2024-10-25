6,980 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Purchased by E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,980 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.50.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $465.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $77.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.49, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.51. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $271.73 and a 1 year high of $480.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

