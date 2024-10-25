6,823 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Bought by Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000. L3Harris Technologies comprises approximately 1.3% of Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 260.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total transaction of $731,103.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,095.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $244.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.77. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $169.55 and a one year high of $250.88. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 75.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.