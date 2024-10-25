653 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Purchased by Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 77.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $900.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $825.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.22.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $956.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $880.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $795.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $527.24 and a 52-week high of $979.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,800.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,450,447. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

