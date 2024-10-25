61,102 Shares in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Acquired by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,000. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF comprises about 0.7% of Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. owned about 0.19% of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the third quarter worth $175,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the first quarter worth about $264,000.

Get VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VFLO opened at $33.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $34.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.92.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a $0.0214 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.