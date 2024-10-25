48,749 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Purchased by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,695,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises about 8.1% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1,738.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $533,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,167,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $327.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $317.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.51. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $218.10 and a 12 month high of $330.79.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

