4,620 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Purchased by Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Prologis by 9.8% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Prologis by 14.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 4.0% in the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 9,354.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 434,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,920,000 after acquiring an additional 430,308 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price target (down previously from $142.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,046.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock opened at $120.39 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.29). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

