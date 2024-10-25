328,500 Shares in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Bought by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 328,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,660,000. Toyota Motor comprises about 0.8% of Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 292.1% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Toyota Motor stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.85. 64,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,668. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $159.04 and a 12-month high of $255.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $232.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.98.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $75.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.48 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.7 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

