29,604 Shares in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Acquired by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of ProShares Short QQQ as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Hill Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 32,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 53,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 4.3% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares Short QQQ Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSQ opened at $39.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.92. ProShares Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.