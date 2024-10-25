2,850 Shares in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Purchased by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
TLH opened at $104.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.75. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.58 and a fifty-two week high of $111.83.
About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
