229 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Bought by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 2.5% during the second quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total transaction of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,853.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total transaction of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,853.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $822.00, for a total value of $110,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,850,474. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,467 shares of company stock worth $4,450,447 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $906.00 to $913.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $900.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.22.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $956.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $880.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $795.09. The stock has a market cap of $197.02 billion, a PE ratio of 172.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $527.24 and a one year high of $979.78.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

