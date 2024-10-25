2,079 Shares in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) Purchased by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,464,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT acquired a new stake in Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,967,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Talen Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on TLN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $207.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.33.

Talen Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of TLN opened at $177.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.53. Talen Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $197.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $1.33. Talen Energy had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Talen Energy Corporation will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Talen Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.