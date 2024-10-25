1,830 Shares in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Acquired by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Entergy by 2,172.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Entergy by 93.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other Entergy news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $72,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,241.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,810 shares of company stock worth $6,140,626 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Stock Performance

Entergy stock opened at $137.46 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $90.78 and a twelve month high of $137.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.74.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ETR. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Entergy from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Entergy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Entergy from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.19.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

