1,450 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Purchased by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 73.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 611.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,346,790.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Generac stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.16. The company had a trading volume of 39,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.88. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $176.14.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Generac from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GNRC

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.