Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,749,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,235,000 after buying an additional 414,605 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,687,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,695,000 after acquiring an additional 178,303 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,050,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,416,000 after acquiring an additional 90,330 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 5.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,044,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,774,000 after purchasing an additional 166,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Zoetis by 546.3% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,253,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $188.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.58. The company has a market capitalization of $85.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.44.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

