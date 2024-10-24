ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.77 and last traded at $20.77. 2,156 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 11,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 million, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.57.

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF Company Profile

The ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (ZHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed options strategy that provides S&P 500 equity exposure while attempting to mitigate downside risk. The fund uses options and a broad range of fixed income securities to pursue its investment objective.

Featured Stories

