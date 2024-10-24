Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of Spire Q3 Earnings

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Spire in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Spire’s current full-year earnings is $4.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Spire’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.70 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $414.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.86 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Spire’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

SR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.50 to $60.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Spire from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spire

Spire Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SR stock opened at $65.85 on Thursday. Spire has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $68.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.69 and a 200-day moving average of $63.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SR. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Spire by 2.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Spire by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 8.9% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Spire by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Spire

In other Spire news, VP Gerard J. Gorla sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $32,410.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,899.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Spire news, VP Gerard J. Gorla sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $32,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,899.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria V. Fogarty sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $429,338.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at $638,470. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.