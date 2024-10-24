Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook of Revvity Q3 Earnings

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Revvity in a report released on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Revvity’s current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Revvity’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Revvity had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Revvity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.20.

Shares of NYSE RVTY opened at $118.50 on Thursday. Revvity has a 1-year low of $79.50 and a 1-year high of $128.15. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 97.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.41.

In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $262,206.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,237.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $262,206.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,237.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total transaction of $262,859.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,276.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,807 shares of company stock worth $937,576 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Revvity by 3.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,664,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,769,000 after acquiring an additional 210,100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Revvity by 18.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,126,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,258,000 after acquiring an additional 332,632 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Revvity during the second quarter worth $209,221,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Revvity by 5.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,149,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,506,000 after acquiring an additional 57,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Revvity by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,094,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,815,000 after acquiring an additional 23,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

