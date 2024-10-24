Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook of Middleby Q1 Earnings

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Middleby in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.41. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.42 EPS.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $991.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.05 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 9.90%. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS.

MIDD has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Middleby in a report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Middleby from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.17.

Middleby stock opened at $136.12 on Thursday. Middleby has a 1 year low of $109.59 and a 1 year high of $161.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Middleby in the third quarter worth $213,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,834,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Middleby by 13,813.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Middleby by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

